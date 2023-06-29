Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offering hiring bonus for some officers, 911 dispatchers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New law enforcement recruits in Florida have received a total of more than $15 million in incentives to join the profession this fiscal year.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the incentives are meant for all levels of law enforcement.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has issued more than 2,200 bonuses to new law enforcement recruits through a state-wide program.

Waters told Action News Jax on Tuesday how incentives for new hires could mean more officers on the streets and in other sectors of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Really when it comes to police, we are pretty solid we’re doing pretty well, but corrections, our CSO’s, emergency call takers; they are the strength behind what it is that we do,” Waters said. “We want the best and the brightest, so I think we should pay the best and the brightest.”

The Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus program’s encourages Floridians to join the law enforcement profession and has also attracted out-of-state recruits or experienced officers to relocate to Florida.

To date, 668 law enforcement recruits from 48 states and two U.S. territories have relocated to Florida.

After receiving the bonus, new hires must maintain continuous full-time employment with a Florida law enforcement agency for at least two consecutive years and there can be no break longer than 15 calendar days during that period.

“There wasn’t very much incentive when I got hired, but different times require different things. We are willing to adjust things and figure out a way to draw more talent here,” Waters said.

For a limited time, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering a hiring incentive for the following positions:

CORRECTIONS OFFICER: A $10,000 hiring bonus is available for Corrections Officer recruits. We have a Corrections class starting on Monday, September 11, 2023. Don’t wait as applications must be submitted by Wednesday, August 9, 2023!

COMMUNITY SERVICE OFFICER: Applicants for this position are eligible for a $5,000 hiring bonus.

POLICE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER : Those applying for this vital civilian role are eligible for a $5,000 hiring bonus.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. No experience is needed as paid training is provided by the agency.

For more details on the payment schedule for the hiring bonus, salary information OR to apply, please visit JoinJSO.com.

