Jacksonville spot has a dish on Yelp’s list of eggs benedicts ‘to add to your brunch bucket list’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant has a dish that Yelp says diners should add to their “brunch bucket list.”

The review hub recently published “25 non-traditional eggs benedicts to add to your brunch bucket list.”

River & Post nabbed the No. 22 spot on the list for its Potato Cake Eggs Benedict.

“This gluten-free, vegetarian benny is served on a crispy potato cake, then topped with sliced tomato, avocado, poached eggs, and a lemon sriracha hollandaise,” Yelp writes.

To come up with the rankings on the list, Yelp “asked Yelp Community Managers and Community Ambassadors around the US for their most interesting, unique, and outrageous eggs benedicts.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.