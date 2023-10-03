Jacksonville’s Regency Square Mall is being sold, owners confirm to state Sen. Clay Yarborough

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the Regency Square Mall is being sold.

Namdar Realty Group currently owns the mall and confirmed a contract has been finalized.

The company confirmed this in an email to Florida state Sen. Clay Yarborough on Tuesday:

“Dear Senator Yarborough, “My apologies for taking so long to get back to you regarding your letter dated 9/8/23. “We value your concerns and we are pleased to inform you that we’ve finalized a contract for the sale of the mall. The new buyer is aware of the necessary repairs and will liaise with the town soon to address the issues. Thank you for your dedication to the community. — Dan P. Dilmanian | COO

Namdar said in the email the new buyer is aware of the needed repairs and will work with the city of Jacksonville soon to address the mall’s issues.

The email was in response to a letter Yarborough wrote to the mall’s ownership on Sept. 8. Yarborough wrote in part about the mall’s “structural deterioration in the form of holes in the ceilings, some with exposed electrical wiring that could pose fire hazards.”

SenYarboroughRegency9.8.23 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

As recently as this summer, Action News Jax showed you multiple images of rotting ceilings and trash cans set out to collect water draining from leaky roofs inside the building.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Last year, it was issued a warning from the city for various safety and health hazards.

On Monday, Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan spoke with City Councilmember Ken Amaro, who represents the Arlington area where the mall is located. He said the ownership should clean up the mall or get out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.