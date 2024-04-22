Join ‘Space Force:’ Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services needs foster homes for 60 dogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services said it is about to hit an urgent space crunch at its dog shelter.

ACPS is urgently looking for people to foster dogs -- they’re calling these people the “Space Force.”

They need homes for 60 dogs for six weeks, before Wednesday.

That’s because the shelter’s HVAC system is being worked on and those 60 dogs can’t be in the shelter during the work.

ACPS said it will provide supplies for people who can provide shelter to the dogs.

“We need the support of the community in a way that we never have before,” Chief Michael Bricker said in a news release.

No appointment is necessary to become part of the Space Force -- just stop by the shelter at 2020 Forest Street. Hours are Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

