JSO: 1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to detectives, at around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection and located a dead man inside a car with at least one fatal gunshot wound. A second man was located as well with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A short time later, detectives report that a third man self-transported himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe this individual is involved in the same shooting.

JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are at the scene conducting their respective investigations. They are canvassing the area for surveillance video and are speaking to several witnesses.

Southside Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard were closed at the intersection for several hours, but they have since opened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also email a tip to JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com.

