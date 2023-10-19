JSO arrests suspect in connection to shooting, car fire from last month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting and car fire that happened Sept. 18.

Action News Jax first told you about the overnight shooting on Sept. 19. According to JSO, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to the scene on Harrold Avenue to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a car on fire.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived to extinguish the fire, and firefighters found two victims dead inside the car.

According to a news release from JSO, the Homicide Unite, Crime Scene Unit and State Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence and upon completion of interviews with witnesses, 24-year-old Trayvon Tyrese Ferguson was named as a suspect.

Ferguson was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

