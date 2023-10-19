Candle suspected of causing house fire in Brentwood area, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it believes a candle caused a devastating house fire on 23rd Street.

According to a spokesperson for JFRD, crews were called out to the home at 5:46 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews were able to get the fire out, but the home suffered extensive damage.

Firefighters suspect that the fire was caused by a lit candle, but they are still investigating the cause.

The Red Cross was called to help two adults who were displaced by the fire.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 100 block of 23rd street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 19, 2023

