JSO: Man shot in Baymeadows shopping center as unintended target of personal vendetta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting on Baymeadows Road that put one man in the hospital.

According to detectives, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shopping center to reports of gunfire. They located one man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early investigation revealed that two men were leaving the shopping center in a car when multiple rounds were fired at them. Detectives believe that the shooting was a personal retaliation from a disagreement earlier, and the victim wasn’t the intended target.

Crime scene detectives are at the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

