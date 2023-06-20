JSO: 2 dead after overnight crash near JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people are dead following an overnight crash on University Boulevard North in Arlington.

According to detectives, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, two cars crashed near the entrance of Lakeside Nest Apartments. Following the impact, both cars left the road on the east side.

One car crashed into a concrete power pole. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The other car crashed into a tree and a fence. Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This crash marks the 81st and 82nd traffic fatalities in Duval County this year. University Boulevard North is still closed for debris cleanup and evidence collection.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

