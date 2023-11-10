JSO: Man shot during fight in Ortega Farms neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one man was hospitalized after a shooting on Ortega Farms Boulevard.

Detectives said that at around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Police believe that the victim was in a fight and got shot in the midst of it. Everyone involved in the fight was taken into police custody, and JSO said there is no current danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

