JSO: Man shot in stomach when he opened door to home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was shot while answering the door of his home on Labelle Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said that officers responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and located the man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that there was a knock at the front door of the victim’s home. When he went to open the door, an unknown suspect fired a single shot into the victim’s stomach before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will bring you updates as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Man dead following argument that lead to shooting in Mandarin area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.