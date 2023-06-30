Lenny Curry said pension reform was his biggest accomplishment as Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Outgoing Mayor Lenny Curry told Action News Jax that he plans to leave something for his successor, Donna Deegan.

He also told us that pension reform was his biggest accomplishment during his eight years in office. Curry also shared with us what he said he’d change and what he said is the biggest issue Mayor-elect Deegan will face.

When a U.S. President leaves office, they typically leave a note for their replacement. Action News Jax anchor John Bachman asked Curry if there is any kind of tradition in Jacksonville where he will leave something for incoming Mayor Deegan.

“Yeah, I’m gonna leave something. And I don’t, I haven’t really formulated it yet. Because I want to, I don’t want it to be advice per se. Because when you sit in this chair, you have to be your own person and make your own decisions that may actually be one of the top at the end of the day with all the people that are going to want to give you advice. It’s your decision and your decision alone,” Curry said.

Curry says his successor faces two big issues right away -- the Jaguars stadium deal, and the ongoing violence in the city.

“The perception outside of Jacksonville is that it’s very dangerous and very violent everywhere in the city. And that’s simply not true. So the next mayor is going to have to deal with the real crime that exists, but also the issue that I’ve dealt with, which is the perception issue,” Curry said.

In his eight years as the Chief Executive of Jacksonville, Curry said his biggest accomplishment is pension reform.

“We had no money before I got in office because the pension costs. The infrastructure budget, the year before I got into office was $20 million. My last infrastructure budget was over $300 million,” he said.

During his two terms, there has been controversy, notably the failed attempt to sell JEA.

Bachman asked Curry if there is anything he wished he’d done differently during his time in office.

“Look, I go, when I decide I want to make a decision to do something, I understand it, I believe it’s going to work out if it does,” he said. “If it doesn’t, there’s going to be consequences. And I’m OK with that. I would say, look, I believe you have to fight for what you believe in. And you have to be really aggressive. We would not have passed pension reform, for example, without my go get it kind of nature. But what I have learned over the years is everything doesn’t have to be a fight. So I wouldn’t say I would do it differently. I say that I’ve learned that there are some issues that, that can be dealt with, with a little more delicate hand. And I would probably tweet less.”

Curry is leaving City Hall, but he said he’s not closing the political door. Bachman asked what was next. Curry replied, “So I’m going to do some private sector business stuff I was in business before I got into this office, my oldest is going to college.”

When Bachman pressed him on politics, Curry said with two more children at home, any future office would have to be in state.

“So I don’t know. I wouldn’t necessarily say the legislative branch is an absolute no. But I would lean towards more of an executive role,” Curry said.

Bachman replied, “So Governor, that’s an executive role.”

Curry answered, “It is.”

Of course, we have a Florida governor who is running for President. If he wins, the Lieutenant Governor would finish his term. If he loses, Gov. Ron DeSantis can return to Tallahassee. The next gubernatorial election is in 2026.

