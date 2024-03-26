Man accused of video voyeurism at Marshalls store, according to Jacksonville police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shoppers are accusing a man of recording them in the bathroom at Marshalls at the St. Johns Town Center, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Two people told police on Tuesday, March 12, they were using the bathroom at the store when they saw a man in the stall next to them recording, the incident report said.

Right now, JSO has not identified the man but the report described him as a “white male, long brown hair, eye glasses, long sleeve blue shirt, gray sweats.”

JSO has not released a photo of the man, but said he will be put on a Be On The Lookout report.

