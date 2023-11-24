Melanin Market putting on ‘Real Black Friday’ event to celebrate 6th season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Melanin Market is kicking off what it calls, “The Real Black Friday,” its 28th market to support Black-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The market is set to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at A. Heritage Park.

Curated by Melanin Market President Dawn Curling, the market is made possible in partnership with LIFT JAX, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund and others to showcase minority-owned businesses, non-profits and artists throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The Real Black Friday will also feature a fun, safe kids’ zone and entertainment from Mama Blue, King TravELight, Musicman of Duval County, Mecca Tha Marvelous, Biz Levin, Jamal Davis and Darcy Stinnette.

There will also be an announcement about the historic significance of the Eastside neighborhood during the event.

For more information, visit www.melanincollaborativegroup.org.

