Neptune Beach PD makes arrest in year-long investigation into overdose death

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Department arrested a woman in connection to an overdose death from January 2023.

Neptune Beach PD detectives began looking into the case on Jan. 12, 2023, when a 44-year-old man was found dead on Seagate Avenue.

At the time of the body’s discovery, the cause of death was unknown, but the medical examiner determined in an autopsy that the man died from a fentanyl overdose.

Neptune Beach PD, with the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Overdose Division, began a year-long investigation into finding the source of the drug.

On Feb. 23, 2024, 35-year-old Taasha Lynn Bullard of Jacksonville was arrested for the man’s death and was charged with manslaughter, sale or delivery of fentanyl and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

As part of our continued commitment to transparency, we are releasing the Arrest & Booking Report for Taasha Lynn... Posted by Neptune Beach Police Department on Friday, March 1, 2024

