New ‘Artist Walk,’ skate park to be built under Fuller Warren Bridge in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan unveiled plans for the city’s newest park called “Artist Walk,” which includes a skate park that will be built under the Fuller Warren Bridge in Riverside.

The $8.8 million project will be paid for with the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and Florida Department of Transportation funding.

Action News Jax first told you about the plans last year, but underground utilities forced crews to re-design the skate park area.

“Only in Riverside could we take something as bland as this concrete and turn it into something special and creative,” said Council Member Jimmy Peluso, who represents District 7.

The park will extend three blocks starting at Riverside Avenue across from the Riverside Arts Market and connect to the Emerald Trail.

Deegan said it’s important to give youth a place to hang out, especially with the skate park.

“Certainly keeping them off the streets is important — but giving them something to do that is so activating to move their bodies is so important I think,” Deegan said.

The skating area is being designed by California Skateparks, which has built more than 500 facilities around the world and the city said it will include spaces for all levels.

The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024 according to a sign in front of the construction site.

