New fencing made possible at Oceanway Middle School as result of half-penny sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools announced that construction is underway for new fencing around Oceanway Middle School.

The fencing project is part of an ongoing renovation and rebuilding program taking place at the school, which DCPS said was made possible by the half-penny sales tax increase in Duval County.

DCPS said that the voluntary half-penny sales tax will be used to fund vital facility improvements at public schools over the next 15 years.

