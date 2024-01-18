Plans underway to bring Home Depot to Jacksonville’s Mandarin area, officials say

Plans are underway to bring a Home Depot to Mandarin where an old Kmart once stood.

The property is located at 9600 San Jose Boulevard, near Old St. Augustine Road.

A spokesperson for Home Depot shared the following statement:

“Right now, all I can tell you is that this store is slated to open in fall of 2025. I’ll follow up with more details as I have them.”

Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan shared the following information about the property:

“All I know is what someone from Ash Properties told me and allowed me to share, that Home Depot has signed a lease for that property. No other details.”

Action News Jax told you in 2019 when Sun-Ray Cinema planned to take over the space with a five-screen theater, but that ended up not coming to fruition.

We will update this story with more details as soon as they become available.

