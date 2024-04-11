Possible timeline for eventual departure of Lori Boyer as CEO of Downtown Investment Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a possible timeline for the departure of Lori Boyer as the CEO of Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority.

Boyer tells Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that members of the board are considering a new two-year contract extension for Boyer, but with the caveat of a succession plan after year one. Boyer, whose current five-year contract expires July 1, recently turned 70.

Boyer has received criticism for recent setbacks of several high-profile mixed-use projects downtown, including the American Lions towers at the former site of the Jacksonville Landing, The Hardwick at Ford on Bay at the site of the old Duval County Courthouse, and the Laura Street Trio.

Action News Jax spoke last night to Boyer, who defended her record.

“You have 1 Riverside tri bridge residential under construction, you have Artia under construction on the Southbank, you have first-for-sale product under construction in LaVilla townhomes, you have affordable housing at Loft at Cathedral under construction, and you have all these public infrastructure projects. I wouldn’t say those aren’t successes,” Boyer said.

The DIA board canceled a meeting this week to discuss Boyer’s contract and will take it up again at another meeting in May.

