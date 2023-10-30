JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sailboat is stuck on shore on Jacksonville Beach.

It’s happening near 15th Avenue North near the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront in the area of 1st Street North.

A viewer sent us video of the boat. The First Alert Weather Team said the surf is rough in that area.

A witness told Action News Jax’s John Bachman that he was standing next to the officer who responded. The owner of the boat told the officer he was anchored 1/4 of a mile off Neptune Beach when the boat’s motor and anchor broke, causing it to wash ashore.

Here are some pics for closer look. Thank you Jon 📷. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/kHk2hedXXj pic.twitter.com/LnS1XaJYAs — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) October 23, 2023

UPDATE:

The owner of the beached sailboat, John Lucas Rehberg, says he has been served with a Derelict Vessel Notice saying he must remove his boat or pay nearly 15,000 dollars to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As of Monday, Oct.30th, Rehberg has 18 days to comply.

Photos: Sailboat washes ashore on Jacksonville Beach near Hampton Inn

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Sailboat washes ashore on Jacksonville Beach near Hampton Inn A sailboat got stuck on shore on Jacksonville Beach near 15th Avenue North near the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront in the area of 1st Street North on Monday evening, 10/23/23. (Photos shared by Jon)

