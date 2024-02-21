School crossing guard arrested for child abuse, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that it has arrested one of its school crossing guards for child abuse.

Detectives said they were made aware of an incident involving school crossing guard Theresa L. Mitchell on Feb. 16.

Following an investigation initiated by the Department of Children and Families, Mitchell was arrested for child abuse without great bodily harm.

Mitchell was employed by JSO in August 2020 and had served as a crossing guard for 3 years. JSO said she was fired and is no longer employed with the agency.

