Teen arrested in another teen’s murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a teenager in the Saturday murder of another teenager.

Bobby T. Dann, 15, was arrested Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

JSO said the teen victim was killed in a dispute-turned-shooting in the 10700 block of Java Drive in the Sandalwood area.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke to Donnell Queen, who identified his son, 15-year-old Mekel, as the victim who was shot and killed.

Donnell Queen told Gibson that gun violence in the city of Jacksonville needs to stop.

“I just feel like violence of any type it’s just uncalled for. I know in today’s generation gun violence is at an all-time high everywhere in the world, but I definitely want justice for my son.”

