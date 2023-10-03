Trash compactor being hauled by tractor-trailer goes over the side of Buckman Bridge during crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving two sedans and a tractor-trailer led to a trash compactor going over the concrete wall of the Buckman Bridge and into the St. Johns River, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday, FHP said in a news release about the crash.

A tractor-trailer being driven by a 53-year-old man from Jacksonville and a sedan being driven by a 20-year-old man from Jacksonville were traveling northbound in the “inside center lane” on Interstate 295, FHP said.

Another sedan, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Cocoa, Fla., was disabled in the center lane.

FHP said the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to stop and “veered left” to avoid the disabled vehicle. The right side of the tractor-trailer struck the back left of the disabled sedan.

The tractor-trailer overturned on its right side and “was redirected right, crossing all lanes of traffic,” FHP said.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a trash compactor, which “became detached, striking the concrete barrier wall and an FDOT message board and pole,” FHP said.

The trash compactor went over the barrier wall and into the river “striking the footer of the bridge,” and sunk in the river, FHP said.

The tractor-trailer ended up on its side in the right lane. The disabled sedan was “redirected right” and ended up in the right lane, FHP said.

FHP said the occupant of the disabled sedan was outside of the car with her dog and was hit by some debris. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The front of the sedan being driven by the 20-year-old man from Jacksonville was struck by debris and had relocated to the right shoulder of the interstate before troopers arrived. That man was not injured, FHP said.

The man driving the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

FHP said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team was “assisting with recovery” of the trash compactor.

