Video: Driver cited after truck falls off Clark Road overpass and onto I-95 in Jacksonville

Action News Jax has obtained the crash report detailing a Sunday morning crash in which a man drove off the Clark Road overpass that goes over Interstate 95 on the Northside.

The Florida Traffic Crash Report, filed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, states that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Dash cam video obtained by Action News Jax shows the truck going off the overpass.

According to the report, the driver, Keith Dowling, told police he “nodded off” while driving and the crash woke him up.

His truck fell about 20 feet onto the I-95 northbound lanes below and a guardrail fell onto another vehicle, the report said.

The driver of the second car said he did not see the truck go off the overpass.

Dowling was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

The report did not state if the second driver was hurt, but it did say that Dowling was issued a citation for careless driving.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the Clark Road overpass is a City of Jacksonville-owned road and if the overpass requires “any lane closures or detours of I-95, FDOT will partner with the City of Jacksonville to accomplish these goals.”

