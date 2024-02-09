Wrangle weeds with JaxParks for Florida’s statewide volunteer clean up event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is encouraging the community to “wrangle some weeds” for Florida’s statewide Weed Wrangle event.

The volunteer day is Feb. 24, and JaxParks will be holding weed removals at parks all across Duval County. Each event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

JaxParks is also partnering with St. Johns County to clean up Mary Street’s beach access in St. Augustine on March 2. That event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

All volunteers should bring their own water bottles and gloves.

See the flyer below for additional information:

Weed Wrangle Florida (JaxParks) (JaxParks)

