Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced arrest in connection to deadly Norfolk Boulevard shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Adin Bonner is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a woman he was in a relationship with.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera said he’s lived in the area for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened.

“I never expected something like this to happen in this neighborhood,” the neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

Bonner is behind bars Thursday, charged with manslaughter. He is accused in a shooting last April that left a woman dead on Norfolk Boulevard.

According to JSO, Bonner and the victim, who the report names only as “Glover,” were involved in an argument at Bonner’s home.

Action News Jax spoke with a neighbor who didn’t want us to show his face and asked if he saw any issues between the two, leading up to the shooting.

“I never heard any type of commotion or anything late from the people down there,” the neighbor said.

According to JSO, officers responded to an alleged burglary at Bonner’s home the night of the shooting.

The report also said “Glover” refused to leave Bonner’s home. It also states that “Glover” was banging on the doors and windows of the home and quote “manipulating the window A/C unit.”

JSO said in its initial release that Bonner then exited the home armed with a handgun and confronted the victim who was holding a small screwdriver; however, police said the victim never threatened to harm Bonner. Police said Bonner shot the woman who later died. Later on Thursday, JSO put out another release, and this time the information about the screwdriver was taken out.

Criminal defense attorney Belkis Plata said this is when the dynamic of the case changes.

“Because the question becomes well why did he go outside, why did he go after to whom is now listed as the victim they were a threat if and when they came into your property, but if they are outside your property then what?”

Plata, who is not involved with the case, offered her theory on why Bonner was arrested.

“I imagine because this took place outside the property is why he was arrested and had it happened inside. It likely would have been, they would have been they would’ve found he was justified,” Plata said.

