JSO: Man arrested for manslaughter after victim was shot dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Adin Tyler Bonner, 28, for Manslaughter.

On April 27, 2023, JSO responded to a report of a call of a person shot at 9200 Norfolk Boulevard.

According to JSO, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and JSO arrived at the scene, and a woman was found outside of the home. The woman appeared to be suffering from one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead when transported to the hospital.

JSO’s Homicide Unit along with the Crime Scene Unit, responded to conduct their independent investigations.

At the beginning of the investigation, detectives were advised of an alleged burglary to the home of Bonner.

The victim and Bonner knew each other and were involved in a verbal altercation at the home before Bonner left the residence.

While Bonner had an armed handgun, he contacted the victim and the altercation continued.

According to JSO, Bonner subsequently shot the victim.

