Duval School Board to vote on 1-mill tax renewal for 2026 ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is set to decide tonight whether to ask voters to extend a 1-mill property tax aimed at sustaining local school funding. If approved, the measure would be placed on the 2026 ballot, giving residents the choice to continue an investment that many parents argue is the backbone of the district’s competitive edge.

The referendum, originally passed by voters in 2022, provides essential revenue for teacher salaries, campus security, and student activities.

For local parents like Katie Hathaway, tonight’s vote is the first step in ensuring Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) can retain its best educators.

“It’s really important to continue this funding to remain competitive and also invest in our children,” Hathaway said. “I know that salary is just a factor in workplace satisfaction, but it’s a fundamental one. Not renewing this would send the wrong message to our awesome educators.”

Hathaway and other advocates emphasize that the 1-mill tax, equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, is vital for filling chronic funding gaps.

The additional funding helps with staffing, competitive pay for teachers, security personnel, and support staff. Student Programs preservation of arts, athletics, and other extracurricular activities. Charter sharing: Funds are shared proportionately with local charter schools.

Should the board approve the resolution tonight, the proposal will move toward the 2026 ballot. If voters then approve the extension, the renewed tax would possibly take effect on July 1, 2027, and expire June 30, 2030.

“Strong public schools strengthen our entire community,” Hathaway added. “They’re educating our future workforce.”

The school board meeting is scheduled for this evening, where members will cast the deciding vote on whether to move the referendum forward.

