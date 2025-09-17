Duval Schools cutting 115 teacher positions due to falling enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is cutting 115 teaching positions across the district in response to falling enrollment.

DCPS outlined the changes in a new email to parents and guardians, announcing that teacher reallocations were beginning this week.

This school year, DCPS said it saw a 1.9% decrease in student enrollment, largely among its elementary and middle schools.

The district emphasized that teachers would not be losing their jobs during the reallocation process. Instead, many vacant positions would be eliminated, while teachers at schools with lower-than-projected enrollment would be moved to those with higher need, like high schools with growing student populations.

These reallocations are based on the “20-day count,” according to DCPS, which measures actual enrollment at each school at the beginning of each year. The district said the process is required by law and “helps to ensure resources and staff are allocated efficiently based on student needs."

Impacted staff are expected to receive notification from their school leadership sometime this week.

"We are working to support these individuals through the reallocation process and are committed to maintaining student-teacher ratios that support academic success," wrote the school district.

Lower enrollment, rising costs and an increase in vouchers for charter and private schools cutting into the district’s budget have inspired several other changes recently.

As part of its master facilities plan passed in 2024, hundreds of teaching positions were also cut and multiple elementary schools closed their doors for good this summer.

Several more school consolidations are expected in 2026 after being delayed in last year’s decision-making, including:

George Washington Carver consolidating with Rufus E. Payne

Hidden Oaks Elementary consolidating with Cedar Hills

Don Brewer Elementary consolidating with Merrill Road

Just this week, a community meeting about the proposed consolidation of Anchor Academy and Mayport Elementary in 2026 was held by the district.

Another meeting regarding the possible consolidation of Long Branch Elementary and Richard Lewis Brown Gifted & Academically Talented Academy will be held on Tuesday, September 23 in the Long Branch Elementary cafeteria.

