Duval schools plan move from Southbank to Baymeadows, raising accessibility concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools leaders are considering a major move for the district’s headquarters as they work to address a billion-dollar budget shortfall. At their September board meeting, members are expected to vote on selling the current Southbank central office and relocating to the Prominence Office Park in Baymeadows.

The proposed move would take DCPS headquarters roughly 20 minutes from its current Southbank location to an office space owned by Jacksonville developer and Dream Finders Homes CEO Patrick Zalupski.

While the relocation is part of the district’s plan to reduce costs, some community members are raising concerns about accessibility for families.

“Accessibility is the number one priority. Having families come to central services for whatever they need is paramount,” said Yasmina White, parent leader and public-school advocate.

White emphasized that a central location should be reachable from all seven areas of the school district to ensure access to services.

Action News Jax reached out to DCPS leadership with questions about the move, including the reasoning behind the relocation, the expected sale price for the Southbank building, and the cost of the Baymeadows space. District leaders acknowledged our inquiry and said that they would follow up, but did not answer any of our questions.

“Governing or having the school district in the middle of the suburbs off Baymeadows… it completely eliminates different parts of the city,” White said.

Before a final vote, DCPS board members will review the proposal during an agenda review meeting. The discussion will focus on the sale of the Southbank property and plans for the new office space, giving the board a chance to consider the impact on accessibility and community engagement.

