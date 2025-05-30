End of an era in Duval County as five historic elementary schools close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marked the last day of classes for Duval County students and the permanent closure of five neighborhood elementary schools under a district consolidation plan.

The following consolidations will occur in the 2025-26 school year:

1. Annie R. Morgan Elementary into Biltmore Elementary

2. Kings Trail Elementary into Beauclerc Elementary

3. Susie E. Tolbert Elementary into S. P. Livingston Elementary

In addition to these consolidations, the School Board previously approved the consolidation of R.V. Daniels Elementary School into R.L. Brown Elementary School and Windy Hill Elementary School into a new Southside Estates Elementary School.

The closures stem from an updated Master Facilities Plan approved last year to address a $1.4 billion budget shortfall.

“For nearly 30 years, this school has been part of our daily routine,” said parent John Sherman, who was able to walk his daughter Hanna just one minute from home to Kings Trail. “An extra ten minutes isn’t a big deal, but I’ll miss that community feel.”

Nine-year-old Hanna Sherman admitted she’ll miss her friends. “Some of my classmates are going to different schools,” she said.

District leaders say consolidations will concentrate resources and expand educational opportunities, but many families worry the loss of their local campuses will affect current ease of commutes and disrupt longstanding traditions.

More elementary school consolidations are planned for the 2026-27 school year.

