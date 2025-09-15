Duval schools to get $5.5M in free mental health services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students will have greater access to free mental health care thanks to $5.5 million in new grants.

The funding, announced by United Way of Northeast Florida, Kids Hope Alliance, the City of Jacksonville, and Duval County Public Schools, supports the Full Service Schools program.

Since the start of the school year, more than 1,000 students have already been referred for counseling.

The grants will fund services for the next four academic years. Providers include Child Guidance Center, Children’s Home Society, Daniel, Jewish Family & Community Services, Step-By-Step Behavioral Health Services, and the Youth Crisis Center.

Services are offered at schools or community centers, and cover all grade levels.

Families can also connect through United Way’s 211 hotline, school guidance offices, or the program’s website.

Officials say the need for mental health support continues to rise, and this funding will help ensure thousands of students and families have access to care.

