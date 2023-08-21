Early morning gunfire in Palatka leads to one person dead, police say no arrest made

PALATKA, Fla. — Early Monday morning a 911 call came into dispatch regarding a possible domestic disturbance at 100 East Oak Hill in Palatka.

The Palatka Police Department said in a statement that the disturbance quickly spiraled out of control as gunfire could be heard over the 911 call.

Palatka Police officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene where they found Tyron Colay, 34, Palatka, in the backyard of a home.

Police said that Colay was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from a possible gunshot wound.

Regena Daniels, 53, Palatka, told officers that she had shot Colay.

While no official arrest has been made, Palatka Police detectives, the state attorney’s homicide investigation unit and Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime scene unit were said to be investigating.

Police also said that Daniels was cooperating with detectives during the investigation.

