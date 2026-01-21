Education Commissioner blasts Clay school board member for skipping meeting, ‘dumb’ racial comments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clay County School Board Member Robert Alvero made good on his promise to not attend Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting in Tallahassee. He was summoned to be there for comments he made in a now deleted social media post about Black people.

Alvero’s absence didn’t stop Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas from strongly condemning what the Clay board member said.

About 20 percent of the Black people Alvero knows are good people, he said. “The other 80 percent, they’ve been nasty, they’ve been rude, they’ve been problematic,” Alvero said, a Republican said.

Kamoutsas said Alvero is undermining the state board’s oversight authority, by refusing to attend Wednesday’s meeting.

“What’s most disappointing about today is the example that Mr. Alvero is setting for young people,” Kamoutsas said during his remarks to the board. “He was summoned to be at the board today and his absence flies in the face of Florida Statute 1008.32. He is undermining this board’s oversight authority.”

Florida Statute 1008.32 grants the State Board of Education oversight and enforcement authority over early learning coalitions, school districts, and Florida College System institutions, allowing the board take corrective action.

Kamoutsas said Alvero is eroding trust in the community.

“Education depends on trust, professionalism, and respect for every student and family,” Kamoutsas said. “School board members carry an immense responsibility in our education system. They are elected to lead school districts with fair judgements, professionalism and accountability.”

Many religious and bipartisan political leaders have called for Alvero to resign. The outcry in the community about his comments are hurting education, Kamoutsas said.

“At the Jan. 8, 2026 Clay County School Board meeting, more than an hour of public comments reflected the deep frustration, anger, and loss of trust from residents across the community,” Kamoutsas said. “This level of public response underscores why the issue extends beyond a single comment and into broader questions of leadership and accountability.”

During his comments about Alvero, Kamoutsas made a point to speak directly to the Clay Board member.

“I’d like to direct something directly to you, Mr. Alvero,” he said. “You said something really dumb. Something that was hurtful to a lot of people in your community. Something that has given this board reason to want to asses your fitness to lead the students of Clay County. Ducking the consequences of your actions by refusing to stand account before this board only furthers your lack of leadership.”

