Edward Waters University celebrates growth as student enrollment reaches 20-year high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a year of record-breaking achievements at Florida’s first Historically Black College.

Edward Waters University announced that it now has more than 1200 enrolled students for the first time in 20 years.

According to the HBCU, enrollment is up 30 percent over Fall 2019, when it had just 932 students. This semester also boasted the largest incoming class ever at the school, with more than 580 new undergraduates.

Edward Waters University Fall 2025 stats Fall 2025 stats Photo: Edward Waters University (Edward Waters University)

“This sustained upward trajectory affirms EWU’s status as Florida’s rising HBCU powerhouse, reinforcing its critical role as a catalyst for social mobility, intellectual empowerment, and economic advancement for historically underserved communities,” wrote EWU.

While enrollment is up, the school also wants to make sure its students cross the stage. One sticking point for the University has been retention and graduation rates.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, EWU only has a graduation rate of 25%, while the midpoint for all colleges is 59%. Just 56% of full-time, first-time students return after their first year.

For the 2025 year, the school is aiming to raise graduation rates by five points.

As the school works to continue building on its achievements, it has chosen to stick with the person who has played a large part in its recent success: Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

President Faison, who took the role in 2018, received a 7-year contract extension in May.

“Together, we have laid the foundation for an era of unparalleled growth, and I remain deeply committed to ensuring that our university continues to ascend as a premier institution of higher learning,’ said Dr. Faison after the vote. ”The trust and support of the Board empower us to push forward with bold ambition as we chart the next chapter of EWU’s #EmergingEminence!”

