Edward Waters University reaffirmed for accreditation with no recommendations for improvement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University (EWU) has been reaffirmed for accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) with no recommendations for improvement.

The reaffirmation was announced following the SACSCOC Board of Trustees’ 2025 Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, highlighting EWU’s commitment to academic excellence, sound financial management, effective governance, and rigorous planning.

SACSCOC is the regional accrediting body responsible for evaluating, accrediting, and reaffirming degree-granting institutions across a broad region of the United States, including states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, among others.

Accreditation by SACSCOC is crucial for maintaining eligibility for federal financial aid, ensuring the transferability of credits, securing national and international credibility, and sustaining access to key funding opportunities and graduate education pathways for students.

For Edward Waters University, reaffirmation by SACSCOC represents a powerful validation of its academic excellence, operational integrity, and institutional strength, underscoring its commitment to delivering a transformative educational experience as Florida’s first HBCU and one of its fastest-growing private universities.

