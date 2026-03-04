Elite Treats LLC recalls dog treats due to potential salmonella contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elite Treats, LLC. of Boca Raton, Fla., is recalling a single lot of “Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs” due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall was announced on Feb. 24 after the company identified risks to both animals and humans.

The recall involves six-ounce bags marked with lot number 24045 and an expiration date of 04/2027. This specific lot may contain Salmonella, a pathogen that can cause serious or fatal infections in humans and significant illness in pets.

The recalled “Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs” were sold to Florida Hardware, LLC. That distributor then supplied the treats to various feed stores located in Alabama, Fla., Ga., N.C. and South Carolina. Owners should check the back of the six-ounce black and gold bags for lot number 24045 and an expiration date of 04/2027.

READ: Recall alert: Elite Treats LLC recalls dog treats over fears of salmonella contamination

Salmonella poses a risk to both pets and humans through multiple exposure routes. People can become infected by handling the contaminated chips, touching surfaces like countertops and bowls, or having contact with pets that consumed the food. Hand washing is the primary method to reduce the risk of infection after handling pet food or cleaning contaminated areas.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella should monitor for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramping. In rare cases, the pathogen can lead to more serious conditions like arterial infections, heart muscle infections, arthritis, or eye irritation. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are considered more vulnerable to these infections.

Infected pets may appear lethargic or suffer from fever, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Some animals might also experience abdominal pain and a decreased appetite. Pet owners are advised to contact a veterinarian if their dog shows these signs after eating the recalled product.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.