‘Elongated’ roundabout in Murray Hill to open, months ahead of schedule, says FDOT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says construction of a new roundabout in Murray Hill will be wrapped up Friday, months ahead of schedule.

However, the shape of the roundabout and the fact that it bypasses railroad tracks are drawing some attention.

What used to be a five-way intersection between Post Street and Old Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood is now what F-DOT is calling “an elongated roundabout.”

“What we’ve done here to improve safety is eliminate the amount of travel lanes that cross the railroad track here from 7 to 2,” said Jacob Pickering, Public Information Officer for FDOT. “Eliminated traffic signals and created a more free flow intersection.”

F-DOT research shows about 8 to 10 trains travel through the intersection daily for 1-3 minutes at a time.

Traffic for the roundabout will move in a counterclockwise direction, with five exit and entrance points for drivers. There is also a truck apron to give semi-trucks more room to make the turn.

Pickering says the roundabout’s shape will reduce the amount of traffic when trains pass through.

“The shape is designed to reduce travel time at this intersection by 50% and also reduce overall crashes by 48%,” said Pickering.

There is also a new pedestrian route around the perimeter of the roundabout and crosswalk lighting, as well. Pickering says the whole purpose behind this new roundabout is safety.

“We expect to reduce fatal incidents here in front of the railroad tracks by at least 78%,” said Pickering.

FDOT says that for the five years prior to 2020, 124 crashes have occurred at this location, including three crashes involving a train.

Drivers can drive through the new roundabout starting tomorrow at 9 a.m.

