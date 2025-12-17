‘Enhanced police presence’ for the rest of the week for 2 Duval schools on lockout Monday & Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two of the four Southside schools that were on a lockout Monday and Tuesday will have “an enhanced police presence” for the rest of the week, Duval County Public Schools said.

This presence will be at J. Allen Axson Elementary School and Kernan Middle School.

DCPS said Monday and Tuesday’s lockouts were due to “a written threat in connection with a custodial interference situation.” A nationwide search is now underway for the person, who is believed to not be in Florida.

The lockouts affected not only J. Allen Axson and Kernan Middle, but also Chet’s Creek Elementary School and Kernan Trail Elementary School due to their proximity.

Here is the most recent message that was sent to families:

“Dear Families,

“We want to provide an update regarding the ongoing police investigation and the safety measures in place at your child’s school for the remainder of the week.

“The Investigation

“Law enforcement is actively searching for the individual who made a written threat in connection with a custodial interference situation. The search is now nationwide and involves multiple law enforcement agencies. Police have reason to believe the individual is not currently in Florida and have issued an arrest warrant.

“The threat involved harming anyone who might interfere with an attempted student pick-up and implicated J. Allen Axson Elementary and Kernan Middle. Out of an abundance of caution, those schools—along with Chet’s Creek Elementary and Kernan Trail Elementary—were placed on lockout Monday and Tuesday.

“Security Measures

“We take this situation very seriously. There will be an enhanced police presence at J. Allen Axson and Kernan Middle School throughout the week as the investigation continues. While the lockouts will be lifted at all the schools, we encourage families and staff to remain vigilant. Remember, See Something, Say Something is one of our best lines of defense. You can also always report tips through Fortify Florida.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and will share updates as additional information becomes available. Thank you for your continued patience, understanding, and partnership.

“Best,

Duval County Public Schools"

