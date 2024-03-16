Enjoy Teacher Planning Day at School’s Out Camp in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Are you looking for a way to entertain your kids on Teacher Planning Day? St. Johns County Parks & Recreation is offering its School’s Out Camp for district students.

The camp will take place at Ketterlinus Gym from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will feature various games, activities and fun.

All campers must bring their own lunch, 2 snacks and a refillable water bottle.

For more information, contact JaNae’ Wadley at jwadley@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0381.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

