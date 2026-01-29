Estranged husband, wife dead after double shooting at Starke home

STARKE, Fla. — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting at a home in Bradford County on Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at about 5:15 a.m. at 15265 NE 6th Lane, Starke.

They arrived and found a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head near the front entrance, a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Deputies were notified about a female known to reside at the residence who was unaccounted for.

“Due to the female possibly being in imminent danger ... a search of the residence found it to be vacant,” the news release states. “Deputies then began a search of the surrounding yard and located an unresponsive female with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this to be an ongoing domestic violence case between an estranged husband and wife,” the news release states.

The names of the deceased were not released pending notification of next of kin.

