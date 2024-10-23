Ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn granted prison report date delay due to reported damages from hurricanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn has been granted an extension on his prison report date after his legal team cited extensive damage to his home caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Originally scheduled to begin his sentence this Monday, Zahn will now have until January 27, 2025, to report to federal prison. The prosecution did not oppose this request.

Below is the court order in full:

Zahn was convicted earlier this year on multiple charges related to his role in a failed scheme to sell Jacksonville’s publicly owned utility, JEA. His involvement in the scandal, which resulted in widespread public outrage, led to federal investigations and criminal charges against several high-ranking JEA officials.

Zahn was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud for orchestrating a plan that would have seen millions in executive bonuses if the sale had gone through.

