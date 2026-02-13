EXCLUSIVE: Actor Hudson Hensley talks working with Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

People around the world gathered to watch the movie “Song Sung Blue” during the holiday break. I got the chance to sit down with Hudson Hensley, who played Dana in the movie, to talk about working with Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, and how he got into acting.

Hensley says it was scary being on the set for the first time. “[Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman] came over and introduced themselves to me, and I just stood there saying nothing. Like nothing but air came out of my mouth, and for 30 seconds straight, I was just staring at them, and then they kind of like, awkwardly, moved on and left,” said a laughing Hensley, recalling his first time meeting the A-list actors. “I kind of realized that they’re just like normal people as well. They’re very accomplished normal people, but they’re normal people, you know what I mean. They’re really easy to talk to once I, like, came out of my shell of like ‘oh these are famous actors, I can’t talk to them.’ [...] So they took me under their wing, gave me a lot of advice, and just acted like parents to me on set, which was really cool.”

You can hear the advice the two A-listers gave Hensley on set, as well as the movie that inspired him to be an actor, in the full interview.

Song Sung Blue is available for streaming on Peacock.

