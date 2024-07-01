‘Expensive taste:’ Nassau Deputies arrest 4 after high-dollar gormet feast heist

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of four women after a crime spree involving stolen Stanley cups and a lavish spread of high-end food, including crab meat, lobster tail, bacon, steak, and champagne.

On Saturday, June 29th, the NCSO responded to a theft at Hagan Ace Hardware Store on Miner Road.

Witnesses reported that the suspects raided the store, stuffing 24 Stanley cups into their shirts and bags before fleeing in a silver Chevy Malibu.

An off-duty lieutenant, hearing a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert over the radio, spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the intersection of Arrigo Boulevard and State Road 200. The vehicle was later stopped in the Winn-Dixie parking lot, where all four suspects were detained.

Investigators uncovered that the culprits had targeted several Nassau County locations, including two Winn-Dixie stores in Yulee and Callahan, along with two Ace Hardware stores. The stolen goods, estimated to be worth around $5,000, included not only the prized Stanley cups but also a luxurious assortment of high-end food items.

During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies discovered several Stanley cups and a luxurious haul of high-end food from Winn-Dixie—crab meat, lobster tail, bacon, steak, and an assortment of champagne.

“This case demonstrates the importance of vigilance and quick action. Our off-duty lieutenant’s attentiveness led to the swift apprehension of these suspects, potentially preventing further thefts. We remain committed to protecting our local businesses and community from such criminal activities,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

The arrested suspects, identified as 46-year-old Stacey Sullivan, 51-year-old Kaneki Hickson, 23-year-old Montavia Sullivan, and 46-year-old Tracy Sullivan, now face charges of felony grand theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.

Sheriff Leeper couldn’t resist a parting quip: “It’s clear these criminals had expensive tastes, targeting luxury food items and popular merchandise across multiple stores. However, I can assure you that champagne and lobster are not on the menu at Hotel Nassau County Jail.”

Deputies booked all four suspects into the Nassau County Jail, ending their high-profile heist.

Four Arrested for High-End Food and Stanley Cup Heist. On Saturday, NCSO responded to a theft at Hagan Ace Hardware Store. Store personnel reported that 4 suspects stole 24 Stanley cups. They also took food items from Winn-Dixie, including lobster tail, steak, & champagne. pic.twitter.com/klGjIYJuEN — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) July 1, 2024

