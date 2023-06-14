Explorer academy available for Northeast Florida students interested in law enforcement training

STARKE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office kicked off a joint explorer academy for students interested in learning about law enforcement.

This week-long camp is taking place at Camp Blanding for its training facilities, and it is geared toward youth ages 14-20.

So far this week, explorers from Flagler, Duval, Bradford and St. Johns counties were allowed to rappel from a 60-foot tower, run the obstacle course as a unit and assist their peers in completing the course.

Explorers also participated in a field leadership reaction course, where they worked through several obstacles as a team.

Positions are still open for the remainder of the week, but space is limited. If you are interested, email PCSO Deputy Sheriff Cory Felbinger at cfelbinger@putnamsheriff.org.

