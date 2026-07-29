Extreme heat warning doesn’t keep Jaguars fans from attending first day of training camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has activated its Emergency Cooling Center Contingency plan due to an extreme heat warning.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida is under an extreme heat warning Wednesday with feels-like temperatures over 110 degrees in some areas.

The extreme heat warning is forcing some people to get in their exercise early in the morning.

“This is as cool as it’s going to get,” Jacksonville resident Charlie Fetzer said. “I mean it’s not very cool. I’m drenched in sweat already and I’m not even halfway yet.”

People looking to beat the heat can check out:

COJ Public Libraries (20 libraries)

All COJ Community Centers (20 centers)

All COJ Pools (31 pools) and Splash Pads (18 pads)

Open during normal hours of operation

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The San Marco branch library is currently closed due to scheduled maintenance.

The extreme heat warning comes on the first day of training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans were lined up near the stadium starting at 5:40 a.m.

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We asked fans how they are feeling about watching their Jags in the heat. They said it wasn’t as bad as it has been in previous years.

“Its a lot better than it used to be before they built the MEC (Miller Electric Center),” Taylor Meide, who attended training camp with his kids, said. “I mean I’ve been bringing my kids out here since literally they’ve been born and it was kind of a labor of love and a chore but now it’s like a luxury to be able to sit up there and have AC.”

For more information about the city’s cooling centers, click here:

Jacksonville.gov - Stay Cool Jax

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