Families honor loved ones lost in crashes ahead of World Day of Remembrance in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families who’ve lost loved ones to traffic crashes will gather this weekend in Riverside for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

For Madison Jackson, the memories still come back like it was yesterday. Her brother, Drew Kohn, was hit and killed last summer while walking along Collins Road on Jacksonville’s Westside.

“Drew was crossing the street trying to get to the other side of the road when he was fatally struck by a few vehicles. Only one of them stopped,” Jackson said.

Seven years before his death, Kohn survived a life-altering motorcycle crash that left him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury. He fought to recover and rebuild his life — until the morning of July 27, 2024, just one week before his 30th birthday.

“I’m definitely brokenhearted about my brother being gone,” Jackson said. “But I just pray that his life, and me continuing to advocate for other traffic victims as well as him, will bring the community closer.”

Kohn is one of 471 people killed on Jacksonville roads in the last three years — nearly a third of them pedestrians or cyclists.

This weekend, 471 white flags will be displayed at Artist Square Park in Riverside, each one representing a life lost to traffic violence.

Advocates say slowing down — even just a few miles per hour — can make the difference between life and death.

“We’re going to call on the city of Jacksonville to adopt an ordinance allowing speed cameras in school zones,” said Lauren Rushing, chair of Bike Walk Jax. “There’s unfortunately been a lot of crashes lately with young students and children.”

Jackson said her family continues to pray for answers — and for the person responsible to come forward.

“My family is continuing to pray for you,” she said. “I don’t have any hate in my heart.”

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Artist Square Park in Riverside. The event is free and open to the public.

