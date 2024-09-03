Jacksonville police investigate new tips in deadly hit-and-run

Jacksonville, Fla. — Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking into at least three tips that have come in about a hit-and-run that killed a 29-year-old man.

Drew Kohn was killed in the crash, his mother says he was on his morning walk when he was hit.

“He lit up the room and he did it with few words, he’s a big personality, smiled a lot,” Yolanda Osborn-Kohn said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Neighbors call for action along ‘dead man’s curve’ after deadly crash in Oceanway

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video from the night of the crash in July. It happened on Collins Road and the video shows two “vehicles of interest,” one being a sedan and another showing an SUV that may have hit Kohn. Investigators believe any car involved will have significant damage to the front. Another driver also hit Kohn but stayed at the scene.

Since the video was released, police said three tips have come in. Kohn’s mother, Yolanda Osborn-Kohn said she’s hoping whoever is responsible comes forward.

“By this point, you really know you hit a person, by this time you know who it was,” she said. “It was my son Morgan-Drew Kohn. He deserved to be here.”

Kohn was on a morning walk when he was hit, something he’d do often as he’s been recovering for years from another crash. Back in July 2017, exactly seven weekends and seven days before he was killed, he was hit while riding his motorcycle on University Blvd. His mother said he was declared brain dead and in a coma for 244 days until he woke up.

Read: $10 million plan could address homelessness in Glynn County

“His body was crushed, kind of Jello, we had to start from the impossible,” she said. “We called him a modern-day miracle because he was, and it stuck. A living breathing walking moving talking miracle.”

She remains strong now because she knew she had a second chance with her son.

“He clawed his way back from hell with the help of God,” she said. “I know what that looks like with my eyes closed, I fought death 1-on-1.”

Osborn-Kohn said their family wants justice for drew without malice, saying forgiveness is real, but there are consequences.

“What’s important to me is we do get justice and we pursue it in the right spirit, that we’re not being vengeful, we’re not spewing hate,” she said.

JSO said they’re looking into all the tips so far and they’ll continue to investigate and get justice for the Kohn family. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact JSO or Crimestoppers, who is offering a reward of up to $3,000.

The family has also put up a GoFundMe.

Read: Man killed in fatal two-vehicle crash in Imeson Park area, FHP reports

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.