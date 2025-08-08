Family, attorneys of man killed by Camden deputy to address media following federal indictment

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels will join the family of Leonard Cure to address the federal indictment of Camden County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Buck Aldridge on civil rights charges.

The event will take place at noon Friday in front of the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building in Brunswick.

Aldridge is facing a 13-count indictment for using excessive force on arrestees in four separate incidents and filing misleading reports to justify that force, according to the Department of Justice.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The indictment comes nearly two years after Leonard Cure, a 53-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Aldridge during a traffic stop. The District Attorney concluded that the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable in Cure’s killing.

The Department of Justice has stated that Aldridge used excessive force and filed misleading reports.

Cure’s death, captured on body camera video and widely circulated online, prompted national outrage and renewed scrutiny of Aldridge’s history.

Aldridge was previously fired from another Georgia police department in 2017 after violently throwing a woman to the ground during a traffic stop.

Cure had spent more than 16 years wrongfully imprisoned for a 2003 robbery before being exonerated and was pursuing a college degree while speaking publicly about his experience of wrongful conviction.

Representatives from the Camden County NAACP will also be present at the event to address the indictment and its implications for civil rights.

Camden County deputy charged for pattern of excessive use of force

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Camden County Sheriff's Office releases video of Leonard Cure traffic stop Camden County Sheriff's Office releases video of Leonard Cure traffic stop (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

Leonard Cure Photo: Innocence Project of Florida

Police Violence Indictment FILE - This still image from a deputy's body camera video provided by the Camden County Sheriff's Office shows Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge following a chase and arrest in Camden County, Ga., June 24, 2022. (Camden County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (Uncredited/AP)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.