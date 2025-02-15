Family of JSO bailiff killed in 2018 drunk driving crash awarded $30 million by jury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A drunk driver killed a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bailiff in a 2018 crash and severely injured her husband. Now, 6 years later, the family is receiving more than $30 million for the damages.

According to their legal team, bailiff Cathy Adams and her husband, JSO officer William “Jack” Adams were returning to Jacksonville on December 9th of 2018 from the Mandarin High School state championship football game in Orlando.

While on I-95, Kim Johnston veered into the Adams’ lane and hit them, causing their SUV to roll over.

Cathy was killed, and Jack received life-altering injuries, including paralysis that required emergency cervical fusion surgery, the legal team says.

Johnston was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The judge also revoked her ability to drive for the rest of her life.

The wrongful death lawsuit ended with a jury verdict, requiring the driver’s insurance to pay out more than $30.5 million to Jack and their two children.

“This verdict sends an unambiguous message: drunk driving destroys lives, and those who choose to drive impaired will face severe consequences,” said Attorney Dennis Dore. “Cathy Adams served her community with honor, and her family deserves every measure of accountability.”

Attorney Ron Sholes added, “After six long years, this family finally had their day in court and we’re all very grateful to the jury for their part in delivering a fair and just verdict.”

